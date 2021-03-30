English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Bombay HC to hear Param Bir Singh's plea against Anil Deshmukh tomorrow

Singh had earlier claimed that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants.

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
File image of Param Bir Singh (Pic-PTI)

File image of Param Bir Singh (Pic-PTI)

The Bombay High Court has agreed to hear former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s plea seeking CBI probe into allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The case will be heard on March 31.

The PIL seeks an "immediate, unbiased, uninfluenced impartial and fair investigation on the various corrupt malpractices of Anil Deshmukh before evidence is destroyed", as per a LiveLaw report.

Singh had earlier claimed that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants.

Read | Full text of ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 

Singh also sought quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai CP calling it arbitrary and illegal.

Close

Related stories

Senior counsel Vikram Nankani, appearing for Singh, mentioned the petition before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni and sought an urgent hearing.

Chief Justice Datta asked Nankani about the prayers sought in the petition and if the PIL is maintainable. Nankani said the main prayer sought in the petition is for a CBI probe into the serious allegations levelled by a senior IPS officer against a state minister.

"We will satisfy the court with arguments on the maintainability of the petition," Nankani said.

The HC then posted the PIL for hearing on March 31.

Singh had initially approached the Supreme Court, alleging he was transferred from the post of Commissioner Police of Mumbai on March 17 and shunted to the Home Guards department after he complained to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders about the "corrupt malpractices" of Deshmukh.

The apex court had termed the matter as quite serious but asked Singh to approach the high court. Singh then filed the PIL in the HC.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anil Deshmukh #Bombay High Court #India #Maharashtra
first published: Mar 30, 2021 02:06 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.