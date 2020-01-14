App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay HC seeks Devendra Fadnavis's reply on petition challenging his election

The petition alleged that there were discrepancies in the nomination papers submitted by the BJP leader. Uke alleged that Fadnavis, with the help of his polling agent (present Nagpur Mayor) Sandip Joshi, influenced the returning officer and submitted a forged affidavit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court on January 14 sought former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's reply to a petition challenging his election from Nagpur South-West constituency in the 2019 Assembly election.

Justice Manish Pitale issued a notice to Fadnavis on a petition filed by advocate Satish Uke.

The petition alleged that there were discrepancies in the nomination papers submitted by the BJP leader. Uke alleged that Fadnavis, with the help of his polling agent (present Nagpur Mayor) Sandip Joshi, influenced the returning officer and submitted a forged affidavit.

Close

The returning officer showed "undue favour" to Fadnavis and accepted the nomination papers, the petition alleged.

related news

The high court should call for Fadnavis's nomination papers submitted on October 3, 2019, to ensure that evidence is not tampered with, the petitioner demanded.

Fadnavis's election should be declared null and void for electoral malpractices, it prayed. "Issue notice to respondent," Justice Pitale said in the order and posted the petition for hearing on February 14.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 09:32 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.