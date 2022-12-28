 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bombay HC refuses to extend stay on Anil Deshmukh's bail, ex-Maharashtra minister likely to walk out of jail

Dec 28, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Anil Deshmukh has been in jail since November 2021 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in an alleged money laundering case.

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh is likely to walk out of jail on Wednesday as the Bombay High Court has refused to extend its stay on an order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He has been in jail since November 2021 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in an alleged money laundering case.

Deshmukh, 73, who has denied the allegations levelled against him, is in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. Justice M S Karnik had granted bail to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on December 12, but stayed the order for 10 days as the CBI sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

The probe agency moved the apex court but the appeal would be heard only in January 2023 as the court is closed for vacation.

Last week, the high court had extended the stay till December 27 on the CBI's request.

On Tuesday, the central agency sought another extension.