    Bombay HC paves way for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce against land acquisition

    The Maharashtra government and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had claimed the company was delaying the entire project which was of public importance.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
    Representative Image

    The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is of "national importance and in public interest", and dismissed a petition filed by Godrej & Boyce company challenging the acquisition proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra government and the NHSRCL in suburban Vikhroli for the project.

    The Maharashtra government and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had claimed the company was delaying the entire project which was of public importance.

    A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and M M Sathaye on Thursday said the project was one-of-its-kind and collective public interest would prevail over private interests.

    The Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited had filed a petition challenging an order of September 15, 2022 passed by the Maharashtra government awarding compensation to it for land acquisition for the bullet train project.