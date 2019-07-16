App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay HC notice to Railways over hoardings on its properties

In 2014, a Pune-based social activist's PIL had brought to the court's notice the need for a uniform policy on regulation of hoardings installed on Railway properties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court July 16 issued a notice to Indian Railways over its failure to formulate a policy for regulating hoardings installed on its properties and awarding compensation to victims of accidents due to such hoardings. A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice NM Jamdar directed the Railways to respond to the notice by August 8.

The court was hearing a suo moto (on its own) Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

At the time, two persons had died and as many others had sustained serious injuries after a hoarding installed at a railway property fell on them.

The kin of the dead were given Rs 5 lakh each and the injured were awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each by the Railway authorities.

The activist had claimed that such compensation was insufficient.

In 2017, another bench of the high court had asked the Railways if it had taken into consideration factors such as the annual income of the dead persons and the amount spent on treatment to arrive at the compensation figure.

It had also directed that the Railway authorities formulate a uniform policy for awarding compensation to victims of such accidents, and to regulate permissions for installing hoardings on its properties.

On Tuesday, the bench noted that the Railway authorities were yet to implement the court's previous orders.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

