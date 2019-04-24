App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay HC junks BMC's capital value rules as basis for property tax

The court said that the civic body will have to give a fresh hearing to the complaints.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday 24 struck down certain rules enacted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for assessment of capital value of a property, based on which property tax could be levied. The high court said all the assessments and bills issued under these rules stand quashed.

A division bench of justices Abhay Oka and Riyaz Chagla, however, upheld the constitutional validity of the 2009 amendment to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act that had changed the levying of property tax basis in Mumbai from rateable value on standard rent to capital value.

"Rules 20, 21 and 22 of the Capital Value Rules of 2010 and 2015 are struck down as they are ultra vires to the Corporation Act. All assessments and bills issued under these rules stand quashed and set aside," the bench said in its order.

The court said that the civic body will have to give a fresh hearing to the complaints.

related news

The bench stayed its order till August 31 to enable the BMC to approach the Supreme Court in appeal.

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by an association of property owners, builders' associations and charitable institutions, including religious bodies, against the BMC and the Maharashtra government, challenging the levy of property tax on the basis of capital value.

In 2009, the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act was amended and a concept of levying property tax on capital value system was brought into force.

The petitioners challenged the constitutional validity of the amended property tax based on capital value of land as opposed to the earlier rateable value based on standard rents and also the validity of the higher land under construction tax.

There were a series of constitutional challenges raised by Property Owners Association and developers to an amendment to the MMC Act and rules framed in 2010 and 2015 for fixation of capital value of lands and buildings.

The rules are void and unconstitutional, the developers had argued.

The capital value of land as the basis for property taxes had led to a steep rise with some owners being served a bill running into tens of crores, the petitioners had claimed.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #BMC #Bombay High Court #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #Current Affairs #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Varun Dhawan's 32th birthday: Natasha Dalal has the sweetest wish for ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Virat Kohli, ...

Bharat New Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove Slow Motio ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Sri Lanka Admits 'Major' Intelligence Lapses; President Asks Defence S ...

Pakistan's Cyril Almeida Named IPI's World Press Freedom Hero for Expo ...

Pragya Thakur May Get Z-plus Cover Due to Security Threat Posed by Man ...

Cong Accuses BJP of Being 'Anti-Dalit', Says People Will Show Exit Doo ...

SC Takes Umbrage at Lawyer's Remarks Against AG, Warns He Will be Thro ...

Ami Trivedi Might Replace Disha Vakani in TMKOC, Priyanka Chopra Flaun ...

'Sab Ghungroo Bandhke Taiyyar Ho Gaye': Modi Mocks United Opposition f ...

KCR Pulls Up Education Minister Over Intermediate Suicides, Waives Off ...

Defying Party Gag, Two BJP Legislators in Uttarakhand ‘Fight’ Open ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Amid sexual harassment charges against CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Chela ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

TikTok ban in India: Madras High Court lifts the ban on app downloads
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.