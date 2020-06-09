App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay HC grants bail to PMC Bank fraud case accused

A sessions court had rejected 75-year-old Mookhey's bail plea last month after the prosecution argued that it had established a prima facie case against him and his co-accused.

PTI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted temporary bail of three months to Jagdish Mookhey, an accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case.

A sessions court had rejected 75-year-old Mookhey's bail plea last month after the prosecution argued that it had established a prima facie case against him and his co-accused.

Mookhey then moved the HC seeking bail on health grounds.

Close

His lawyer, Yusuf Iqbal Yusuf, told the HC the accused needs to undergo an "epigastric hernia surgery" and submitted his medical reports following which Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Mookhey for three months.

related news

"He has various medical complications, including the said surgery, and a spinal refiguration. The court granted him temporary medical bail for three months after which he will need to surrender again," advocate Yusuf said.

"The Mulund police will keep a watch on him for the period that he stays out," he said.

Mookhey, a former director of PMC Bank, was arrested by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing in December last year for his alleged involvement in the Rs 6,600-crore scam involving illegal credit facilities to the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd and its group companies.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Bombay HC #Business #Current Affairs #India #PMC Bank scam

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi withdraws Special Corona Fee on liquor from June 10 but raises VAT to 25%

Delhi withdraws Special Corona Fee on liquor from June 10 but raises VAT to 25%

GSK begins US test of experimental drug for pneumonia caused by COVID-19

GSK begins US test of experimental drug for pneumonia caused by COVID-19

Tamil Nadu government files FIR against newscaster for video claiming lack of beds for COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu government files FIR against newscaster for video claiming lack of beds for COVID-19 patients

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.