Bombay HC directs CBI to conduct preliminary probe into allegations against Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

File image of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Image: News agency ANI)

The Bombay High Court on April 5 directed the CBI to begin a preliminary probe within 15 days into the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The court said that the CBI can decide on the future course of action after this preliminary inquiry is completed.

"Director of CBI is allowed to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Such preliminary inquiry be ordered in accordance with law and be concluded within 15 days once the preliminary inquiry is complete, director CBI (would) be at discretion to (decide on the) further course of action," the Court said today.

While hearing a petition filed by advocate Dr Jaishri Patil regarding the allegations made by Singh, the court noted that the matter involved the state’s home minister and thus the police force cannot conduct an impartial probe.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni said, “We agree with Jaishri Patil that directions are required to order an unbiased probe to unearth the truth. There can be no independent probe if it is given to police as Deshmukh is HM. The interest of justice will be done if the Director of CBI is allowed to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Such preliminary inquiry is ordered in accordance with law and be concluded within 15 days.”

During the previous hearing, the Bombay HC had asked Singh repeatedly why no FIR was filed on his allegations against the Maharashtra Home Minister.

Singh had earlier claimed that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants.

In the eight-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, complained of "political interference" by Deshmukh.