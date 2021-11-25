Bombay HC denies anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra in 2020 porn films racket case

Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 in another porn films racket case (File image: PTI)

The Bombay High Court on November 25 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra in a case linked to an alleged porn films racket dating back to 2020.

The HC, while turning down Kundra's plea, extended his interim protection from arrest by four weeks to allow him to take further legal steps, Bar and Bench reported.

Kundra, who has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material) and IT Act sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material), has refuted the allegations levelled against him.

In his anticipatory bail plea filed through advocate Prashant Patil, Kundra claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case.

Notably, Kundra had landed in the row due to some objectionable videos circulated through 'HotShots', his subscriber-driven mobile app. The clips in question feature actresses Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey.

Kundra's counsel reportedly told the court that the videos were erotic but do not involve any physical/sexual activity, and added that he was not connected with the creation or transmission of such videos.

Earlier, Kundra was arrested in July this year by the Mumbai Police in another porn films racket case. He was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), along with provisions of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.