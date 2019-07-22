App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay HC asks Railways to make local trains more disabled-friendly

The court had then also suggested to increase the halt time of trains at each station for the convenience of disabled persons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court on July 22 asked the railway authorities to "think out of the box" and come up with ways to make suburban train coaches and stations more disabled-friendly. The Railways in an affidavit submitted before the high court said it would not be possible to increase the halt time of trains and to redesign the coaches reserved for disabled persons.

It filed the affidavit in response to a query made last month by a division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar whether collapsible ramps could be placed at the doors of local train coaches reserved for differently-abled persons.

The court had then also suggested to increase the halt time of trains at each station for the convenience of disabled persons.

Close

However, the Railways, in the affidavit, said, "Installation of collapsible ramp at the doors would require complete redesigning of these coaches by providing a suitable hydraulic system. At present, there is no design available."

related news

Currently, a train halts at a station for 20 to 30 seconds and if the collapsible ramp is installed, then the halt time will increase which would then result in 11 per cent decrease in train services, it said.

"Consequently, the rush would increase which may then result in increase in accidents," the affidavit said.

The bench then said the Railways has to come up with a solution.

"We daily read newspaper reports about deaths due to overcrowding in local trains. You (railways) have to come up with a solution. Think out of the box. Technology has improved so much in this world," Chief Justice Nandrajog said.

Justice Jamdar suggested that the coach behind motorman's cabin to be reserved for the differently-abled.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by local NGO 'India Centre for Human Rights and Law' for making the suburban trains and railway stations disabled-friendly.

The court has posted the petition for further hearing in September.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #mumbai

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.