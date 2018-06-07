Bombay HC asks media not to use the word ‘Dalit’ in news reports

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has asked the Union I&B Ministry and the Press Council of India today to issue directives to the media to abstain from using the word ‘Dalit’ in their reports.

The division bench, comprising Justices Zaka Haq and Bhushan Dharmadhikari, also asked the respondents to implement the circular issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment dated March 15, which had suggested the usage of the terms ‘Scheduled Caste’ and ‘Scheduled Tribe’ (and its translation in other languages) instead of using the word ‘Dalit’.

Following the March 15 circular, the NDA government had asked all state and central departments to avoid the nomenclature ‘Dalit’ for citizens belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The letter, which was issued days before the Supreme Court amended the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, mentioned a verdict passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 15, 2018.

The verdict stated that “the central government/state governments and its functionaries would refrain from using the nomenclature 'Dalit' for the members belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as the same does not find mention in the Constitution of India or any statute".

The Ministry of Social Justice had also referred to a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs dated February 10, 1982. The directive, which was issued to all state governments and union territory (UT) administrations then, sought the authorities to not insert the word 'Harijan' in Scheduled Castes certificates, and only mention the caste to which the person belonged in order to confirm if it had been recognised as a Scheduled Caste under the presidential orders.

The government, in adherence to the Bombay High Court’s orders today, said it will issue a formal advisory based on the circular of the Union ministry within four weeks.