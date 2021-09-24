MARKET NEWS

English
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt to be more serious about pothole menace on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni raised concerns over the poor condition of the highway and the recent accidents in which people have lost their lives due to potholes and bad roads there.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
Representational Image

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government has to be more serious about the potholes-riddled Mumbai-Nashik Highway considering the fact that people are losing their lives.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni raised concerns over the poor condition of the highway and the recent accidents in which people have lost their lives due to potholes and bad roads there.

“Please ask the state government to be a bit more serious about this. Precious lives are being lost,” Chief Justice Datta told the state Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.

The bench also told Kumbhakoni that just last week it had heard a similar matter pertaining to the poor condition of roads on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Justice Kulkarni pointed out to Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh that the Mumbai-Nashik Highway was a part of the Mumbai-Agra Highway, and hence, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should also look into the problem.

The court further said that all concerned agencies (the state and NHAI) should come together and resolve the issue.

Posting the matter for further hearing on October 4, the bench asked the state government to apprise the court of steps it has taken in the matter on the next date.
PTI
Tags: #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #pothole
first published: Sep 24, 2021 02:47 pm

