Bombay HC asks Maha govt to comply with its orders on illegal pandals

The Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government today to ensure no illegal pandals were erected during the upcoming religious festivals and noted that civic bodies and other authorities had been "tolerating" such unauthorised structures on public roads. It said the government must comply with its previous orders on illegal pandals and warned of contempt action if they were not enforced.

A division bench of justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla said it had on several occasions directed the government and civic bodies to take strict action against illegal pandals erected on public roads and streets during festivals as they obstruct traffic.

"As of today there is no substantial compliance with our orders. There has been a failure on part of the local authorities to take action against illegal pandals," Justice Oka said.

"Illegal pandals are being tolerated by the civic bodies and other authorities in complete breach of the Noise Pollution Rules and court orders," he said.

The court directed the authorities to ensure strict compliance of its previous orders regarding illegal pandals ahead of the upcoming religious festivals.

"We direct the government to report compliance of our orders as regards in at least major districts like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Thane. If we find that there is no compliance, then we would be forced to initiate contempt action," it said.

The bench was hearing petitions seeking implementation of the Noise Pollution Rules. The court posted the petitions for further hearing on September 12.

Pandals (temporary structures set up to venerate deities) in large numbers are erected in public places during the Ganesh and Navratri festivals, which will be celebrated in September and October, respectively.