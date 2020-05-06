App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombardier Transportation bags rolling stock tender for Delhi-Meerut RRTS project

According to the statement issued by the NCRTC, the nodal agency executing the first RRTS project of the country, the entire rolling stock for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will be manufactured in India, marking 100 percent local manufacturing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bombardier Transportation has won the rolling stock tender for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation said in a statement on Wednesday.

The tender cost is approximately Rs 2,577 crore and it includes procurement as well as maintenance of the train sets.

The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have economy as well as business class (one coach per train) and a coach reserved for women passengers.

Close

According to the statement issued by the NCRTC, the nodal agency executing the first RRTS project of the country, the entire rolling stock for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will be manufactured in India, marking 100 percent local manufacturing.

related news

The train sets will be manufactured by Bombardier Transportation India Private Limited at their Savli plant in Gujarat under the "Make in India" initiative of the central government, it stated.

The RRTS train will be designed keeping in mind high acceleration and high deceleration that the train needs to undergo, given the maximum operational speed of 160 kmph and stations at every 5-10 kilometres.

As per the terms, the delivery of the rolling stock will start in 2022, the NCRTC, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said.

"The broad scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of 30 train sets of six cars each for operating regional transit services and then train sets of three cars each for operating local Meerut transit services," it stated.

As against the "Make in India" bid requirement of at least 75 percent quantity to be mandatorily manufactured in India and purchase preference to be given to manufacturers using more than 50 percent local content, the winning bid offered to manufacture 100 percent of the rolling stock in the country using 83 percent local content.

"With the contract going to M/s Bombardier Transportation India Private Limited, all 40 train sets will be manufactured in India.

"So, there will be 100 percent local manufacturing, we will exceed the 75 percent requirement," said Sudhir Kumar Sharma, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

Enough space for luggage, CCTV cameras, and other modern amenities will mark other features of the train, the NCRTC said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #Bombardier Transportation #Business #NCRTC #Rolling Stock #RRTS trains #Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Shashi Tharoor raises concerns with PM Modi over protocols for repatriation of stranded Indians from abroad

Shashi Tharoor raises concerns with PM Modi over protocols for repatriation of stranded Indians from abroad

Trump says coronavirus task force to work 'indefinitely,' shift focus

Trump says coronavirus task force to work 'indefinitely,' shift focus

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.