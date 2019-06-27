App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bomb threat on Mumbai-Newark flight was a hoax, plane airborne again: Report

RAF Typhoon fighter jets had escorted the aircraft as it made its landing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The bomb threat on Air India 191 flight from Mumbai to Newark on June 27, was a hoax and the aircraft is airborne again, Reuters has reported.

The aircraft had made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport, London due to a bomb threat, the airline had said in a tweet. However, the tweet was removed from Air India’s official twitter account moments later.

The BBC had quoted UK’s Ministry of Defence as saying that Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets escorted the aircraft as it made its landing. More details are awaited.

Close

AI191

(Developing story. To be updated)

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #Air India #aviation #India #London #United Kingdom #World News

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.