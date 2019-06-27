Bomb threat on Mumbai-Newark flight was a hoax, plane airborne again: Report

The bomb threat on Air India 191 flight from Mumbai to Newark on June 27, was a hoax and the aircraft is airborne again, Reuters has reported.

The aircraft had made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport, London due to a bomb threat, the airline had said in a tweet. However, the tweet was removed from Air India’s official twitter account moments later.

The BBC had quoted UK’s Ministry of Defence as saying that Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets escorted the aircraft as it made its landing. More details are awaited.

(Developing story. To be updated)