Bomb threat: Flight from Moscow arrives in Goa 15 hrs after emergency landing in Jamnagar

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

The Moscow-Goa flight with 236 passengers and eight crew members was diverted to the Jamnagar airport on Monday night after the bomb threat.

The Azur Air international flight from Moscow which made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat following a bomb threat finally arrived at its destination Goa on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The passengers and crew were evacuated safely and they spent the night at the Jamnagar airport lounge.

Security personnel later thoroughly checked the plane as well as the luggage of passengers and nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

The flight carrying all the passengers and crew members took off from the Jamnagar airport at around 1.20 pm on Tuesday, more than 15 hours after it made the emergency landing there.

It landed at the Dabolim Airport in Goa at 2.39 pm, a senior official from the airport told PTI.