Bomb scare in East Delhi once again after unattended bags spotted

However, nothing suspicious has been recovered from either bag that was found placed on a road roller in the Trilokpuri area.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
Security personnel inspecting the area where the unclaimed bags were spotted (Image: ANI)

Two unattended bags were found in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on January 19, triggering a bomb scare once again. The Delhi Police received a call around noon, following which they reached the spot to examine the two unclaimed bags.

The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad had started inspecting the contents of the bags.

However, nothing suspicious has been recovered from either bag that was found placed on a road roller.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East), Delhi, said: “A PCR call was received regarding two unidentified bags. Our teams reached the spot and found that nothing suspicious is there. It's a case of bag lifting. We have identified the person and will hand over the belongings.”

The incident occurred days after the bomb disposal unit of the National Security Guard (NSG) recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from an unattended bag left in the East Delhi flower market. The incident that had posed a national security threat had occurred weeks ahead of the 2022 Republic Day celebrations in India.

(With ANI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bomb scare #Delhi
first published: Jan 19, 2022 04:05 pm

