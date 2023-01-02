'Bomb' found near Punjab CM's Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh: Reports

Visuals of the 'bomb', found near the CM's residence, shared by ANI

A suspected explosive item has been found near the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh, reports said on January 2.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the site where the object was detected, news agency ANI said.

The location, where the bomb was found, is close to the helipad which is in the vicinity of the houses of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers, NDTV report said.

The "live bombshell" was spotted between 4 pm and 4:30 pm by a tubewell operator in the mango plantation near the helipad, the news channel said, reiterating that the spot was closer to the residence of Mann.

The Punjab CM was not present at his residence when the bomb was found, the reports added.

The incident is likely to be viewed as a massive security breach, and a high-level probe is expected to be conducted. According to NDTV, the Western Command of the Indian Army has been involved in the preliminary investigation.

Punjab, notably, is a frontier state, sharing a 425 km border with Pakistan.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)