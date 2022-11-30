 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Bollywood blockbusters, Hollywood hits expected to lure Indians back to cinemas

Bloomberg
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

The release lineup for the next few months “is looking very good,” INOX Leisure Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alok Tandon said, pointing to robust expectations for the recently released crime thriller Drishyam 2 and the upcoming Avatar sequel.

India’s largest cinema chains are banking on American blockbusters and popular local-language films to lure movie fans back to theaters as the industry seeks to overcome challenges from changing tastes to the rise of streaming giants.

The release lineup for the next few months “is looking very good,” INOX Leisure Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alok Tandon said, pointing to robust expectations for the recently released crime thriller Drishyam 2 and the upcoming Avatar sequel.  “We should have some great numbers,” he said in an interview in Mumbai, without providing a forecast for box office takings.

That echoes optimism from Kamal Gianchandani, the head of business planning and strategy at PVR Ltd. -- India’s largest multiplex operator -- who told analysts last month that the upcoming slate will “perhaps surprise a lot of people on the upside.” Drishyam 2 ‘s latest box office collection is nearly three times its budget, bolstering hopes for the Bollywood studios and movie theaters.

The buoyant outlooks come after an extended downturn for the industry, which has struggled to revive itself after the Covid curbs in India and lockdowns that hammered revenue and permanently shut many theaters. INOX and PVR recorded bigger-than-expected losses in the last quarter and occupancy rates were less than 25% across both chains, which together run more than 1,500 screens in over 100 cities.

Theaters have had to contend with unprecedented changes in preferences in the country of 1.4 billion people, who have ready access to vast amounts of content on streaming giants like Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.. INOX’s and PVR’s plans to merge, announced in March and estimated by Tandon to be completed by March 2023, were spurred in part by the onslaught of digital platforms.

A broader sense of malaise has also settled over the Hindi-language film industry. A series of Bollywood movies, usually sure-fire money-makers for cinemas, have flopped while regional-language offerings have proved unexpected global hits.