Bollywood actress Sridevi passes away at 54

Yesteryear Bollywood female superstar Sridevi passed away tonight after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54.

The Indian Express confirmed news of her death after speaking to her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor. She is survived by her husband producer Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.







A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 22, 2018 at 4:43am PST

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, who is related to the Kapoor family, from where she had also recently put up several pictures on her Instagram.

Bollywood fraternity reacted with shock on hearing the news of her death.



Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) 24 February 2018

Sridevi made her debut as a child in Tamil movies, before growing up to star in several southern movies.

She made her Bollywood debut in 1979 and became one of the top actresses of the 80s and 90s, starring in hits such as Sadma, Mr India, Chandni and Lamhe.