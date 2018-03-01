App
Feb 25, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bollywood actress Sridevi passes away at 54

Sridevi has died of a cardiac arrest aged 54.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yesteryear Bollywood female superstar Sridevi passed away tonight after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54.

The Indian Express confirmed news of her death after speaking to her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor. She is survived by her husband producer Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, who is related to the Kapoor family, from where she had also recently put up several pictures on her Instagram.



A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on


Bollywood fraternity reacted with shock on hearing the news of her death.

Sridevi made her debut as a child in Tamil movies, before growing up to star in several southern movies.

Sridevi films

She made her Bollywood debut in 1979 and became one of the top actresses of the 80s and 90s, starring in hits such as Sadma, Mr India, Chandni and Lamhe.

tags #Current Affairs #Sridevi

