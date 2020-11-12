Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at private complex in Himachal's Dharamshala: Reports

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found hanging at a private complex in Dharamshala on November 12, news agency ANI has reported.

"Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter," SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told the news agency.

Basra had appeared in a number of movies, including Kai Po Che, Black Friday and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. He had also starred in foreign productions, including Quicksand and Outsourced.

Most recently, Basra was seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages.



Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad.

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020

Reacting to the news, filmmaker and actor Hansal Mehta said that it is "just very, very sad".