Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 04:49 PM IST

Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at private complex in Himachal's Dharamshala: Reports

"Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter," SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said.

Moneycontrol News

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found hanging at a private complex in Dharamshala on November 12, news agency ANI has reported. 

"Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter," SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told the news agency.

Basra had appeared in a number of movies, including Kai Po CheBlack Friday and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. He had also starred in foreign productions, including Quicksand and Outsourced.

Most recently, Basra was seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages.

Reacting to the news, filmmaker and actor Hansal Mehta said that it is "just very, very sad".
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 04:40 pm

