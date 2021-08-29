MARKET NEWS

English
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested in drug-related case

Earlier, Armaan Kohli was questioned by the NCB after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai, sources in the central agency said.

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
An NCB team raided Armaan Kohli's house in the evening on August 28 and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, said an official. (File image: Instagram/@armaankohliofficial)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli in a drug-related case in the morning on August 29. He will be presented before a city court later on the day.

According to news agency ANI, Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh were arrested under section 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act.

Earlier, Kohli was questioned by the NCB after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI citing sources in the Central agency.

An NCB team raided Kohli's house in the evening on August 28 and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, said an official.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others were quizzing him, he added.

Kohli featured in the Salman Khan-starter Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss.

The action against Kohli followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the Central anti-drugs agency in Mumbai the day before.
first published: Aug 28, 2021 11:25 pm

