Bois Locker Room not the only filth on the net, another can of worms opens in Kolkata

An obscene private group on Instagram, consisting of boys, even minors, recently surfaced on social media. The group, called 'Bois Locker Room' shared pictures of women, including underage girls, without their consent and passed lewd comments on them – discussing their body parts and even going to the extent of expressing their desire to rape / gang rape them.

The group gave way to outcry from all quarters not only because it perpetuated slut shaming and rape culture, but also exposed the insidious toxic masculinity breeding in our society.

Unfortunately, 'Bois Locker Room' was not the only crack on the surface of a misogynist society. The cracks exist in many forms – tiny threads, which show in the form of social media trolling – as well as larger fractures in the form of dedicated groups to objectify women and subject them to virtual harassment.



What south Delhi boys do in the form of #boyslockerroom, Kolkata men take it a step further and create a Google drive account using pictures of women.

Days after 'Bois Locker Room', another similar incident from Kolkata has emerged. A Twitter handle by the name of Aiyoobrows has accused some men of using “semi nude and nude pictures of women in a Google Drive and circulating it among their friends”.

The idea to share images on the drive was allegedly started by a student of Jadavpur University (JU), and he gave access to several other friends.

After the tweet went viral, many former students replied to the thread claiming that the Google Drive has been in place since 2016, and that it was an “open secret” in JU, but no one had any hard evidence against the perpetrators to implicate them.

Several women said they found out that their pictures were being shared without their consent, a few even claimed to have seen the drive themselves, News18 has reported.

Many women told the news channel, the one to have started the drive had sexual encounters with his then batchmates and juniors at the university, and he kept pictures of those encounters as “trophies”, of which he used to boast about as his “conquests”. Later, he shared those images on the drive, which had been accessible to a lot of other students.



Yesterday I tweeted about Imankalyan Ghosh showing pictures from the Gdrive to someone from NUJS.

I'd like to clarify that the person in question was not in any way involved in this. He is merely a witness, and here's his testimony of what transpired between Iman and him. pic.twitter.com/f9xLmqj14N — Aiyoobrows (@Bratmatcat) May 5, 2020



When the news channel reached out to alleged accused, he confirmed the existence of the drive, but said it was private and not shared with anyone.

Another friend of his, who was privy to the existence of drive and its contents, posted a public statement after Aiyoobrows’ tweet went viral, but later took it down.

The statement read, "I have realized that I have never questioned him (the main accused) regarding this, although I knew what was happening was wrong. It was probably my softness towards him that I did not do anything about it."

It took the women an incident as obnoxious as the emergence of ‘Bois Locker Room’ to open the can of worms, which they had repressed either out of shock, fear of their safety, or in the absence of tangible evidence.

