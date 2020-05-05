'Bois Locker Room': Delhi Police registers case, takes schoolboy into custody for questioning

After an all-boys Instagram group — indulging in slut shaming and perpetuating rape culture — emerged, prompting massive outcry on social media, the Delhi Police cyber cell registered a case against the members of the group.

The group, called ‘Bois Locker Room’, used pictures of women, including under-age girls, without their consent and subjected them to lewd remarks – slut shaming and body shaming them. Several group members even talked about raping /gang raping the girls in question.

A school boy linked with the matter has been taken into custody. He has reportedly identified other members of the group, several of whom are minors themselves. The police has confiscated the boy’s mobile phone.

The group came to light after certain women exposed it on Instagram, and later, screen grabs of derogatory conversations were widely shared on social media. When these women called out the group members, they threatened them with "releasing nude pictures” and “rape”.



Breaking -

DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/PyzxGCv7kt — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

Following the outcry, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took cognizance of the matter and issued a statement, demanding strict action against the members and the admins of the group.

DCW has asked Instagram to share details of the admin and each group member by May 8.

The group members have been identified as boys belonging to five or six schools in South Delhi, while a few are college students. The Delhi Police has identified at least 22 members.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell took suo motu cognizance of the matter and registered a case under Sections 67, 67 A of the IT Act, and forgery as well as outraging the modesty of a woman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

