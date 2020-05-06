'Bois Locker Room': Class 12 Noida student arrested for starting obscene Instagram group

A Class 12 student, above 18 years of age, was arrested for starting 'Bois Locker Room', an incendiary all-boys group on Instagram, which indulged in sharing pictures of women and subjecting them to lewd remarks and slut shaming.

According to a report in NDTV, the teen studied in a Noida school and sat for his Class 12 board exams this year.

The Delhi Police has identified at least 27 members of the group – both minors as well as older.

They had taken a school boy into custody and asked him to identify his peers on the group.

The group came to light after certain women exposed it on Instagram, and later, screen grabs of derogatory conversations were widely shared on social media. When these women called out the group members, they threatened them with "releasing nude pictures” and “rape”.

In response, Facebook-owned Instagram said that objectionable content that violated its community standards was removed as soon as the social media platform was made aware of it, and that Instagram gives top priority to cyber security, especially for young women.

"We absolutely do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it," a Facebook spokesperson said.