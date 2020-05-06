Bois Locker Room | 14-year-old commits suicide after MeToo accusation

A 14-year-old boy killed himself on May 5 after having been named by a girl he was acquainted with in a ‘Mee Too’ post. It took place late on May 5 night in Gurugram after the accused boy was alerted by his friends about the consequences of the social media post that claimed he had molested the girl two years ago.

The incident comes on the heels of a social media outrage across the country over the discovery of an Instagram group comprising schoolboys, where discussions amounted to outraging the modesty of underage girls and even raping them.

According to a Hindustan Times report, police have informed that the teenager jumped off the balcony of his residence on the 11th floor of a building, within hours of being named in the Instagram post.

Police have also informed that, although no suicide note was found, the boy seemed to have killed himself after learning of the accusation. Messages were exchanged between him and his friends about the ‘MeToo’ post and how the police might soon interrogate him over the accusation. The screenshots of the girl’s post were also retrieved from the deceased teen’s phone.

The girl wrote in her Instagram post that she had been sexually abused two years ago. She said she got “tired of keeping it a secret”. She then went on to narrate the details of the alleged traumatising incident that unfolded in the basement of her apartment complex two years back.

Station House Officer Deepak Kumar said the guards of the building rushed to the spot where the deceased fell with a thud after hearing the noise. They found him lying in a pool of blood. The family was informed immediately, and the boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police are now investigating the case. All the students including the girl who put up the post and those who commented on it will be questioned.