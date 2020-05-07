Boiler explosion at NLC thermal power station in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore leaves several injured

NLC India Ltd is a 'Navratna' company under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.
Around 7 people were injured after a boiler exploded at the NLC India Limted thermal power station at Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu on May 7, news agency ANI has reported.
NLC India Ltd is a 'Navratna' company under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.(This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.)
First Published on May 7, 2020 06:45 pm