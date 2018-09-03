Bogibeel Bridge to be inaugurated by PM Modi this year: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday reviewed the progress in the construction of Bogibeel Bridge over Brahmaputra river at Dibrugarh and said it would be inaugurated this year.

The 4.94 km bridge, work on which started in 2002, is the longest rail-cum-road bridge in India. It will connect Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts at the north and south banks of Brahmaputra river.

In a meeting to takie stock of the construction work, Sonowal urged General Manger of NF Railway and officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and concerned agencies to complete the road overbridge being constructed over National Highway 37 connecting Bogibeel Bridge within November 30.

He also called on the NF Railway to provide technical knowledge and required manpower for completing the overbridge within time.

Sonowal said that the Centre has been pushing for rapid infrastructure development in the Northeast region and for that, bridges like this are being completed fast.

"The commitment of the Prime Minister to develop this region is reflected at the speedy completion of new Saraighat Bridge and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu connecting Dhola-Sadiya," he said.

Saying that the Bogibeel Bridge will not only connect Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts, Sonowal asserted that this longest rail-cum-road bridge in the country will also be crucial for the economic development of the region, strengthen security apart from boosting the connectivity for the people of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh also.

He exuded confidence that the bridge will be opened for public within this year and Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate it.

Sonowal also called for installing adequate lighting systems on the roads connecting Bogibeel Bridge measuring one km on each side and instructed exploring the possibility of using solar powered lights.

Taking stock of the progress of the proposal given to Railway Department to prepare a special scheme for turning the bridge into a place of tourist attraction, Sonowal also requested the Railways to plant trees on both banks connected by the bridge.

The chief minister also thanked the local people of both the banks of the river for extending wholehearted cooperation which has made the completion of the Bogibeel Bridge possible and hoped that the bridge would be able to fulfil the aspirations of the people by giving an impetus to the development of the area.