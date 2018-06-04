App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Boeing says there's a two-year wait for India's fighter jet order: Report

The deal, which will be the world's largest combat aircraft order, is estimated at USD 15 billion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India could take two years to choose the winner of its order for 110 fighter jets, a Bloomberg report says, citing a senior Boeing executive.

The deal will be the world's largest order for combat aircraft and most likely be worth at least USD 15 billion.

"Boeing is well placed in the race to supply the Indian Air Force with 110 fighter jets," Gene Cunningham, Boeing vice-president of global defence sales, told Bloomberg.

US-based Lockheed Martin Corp, Swedish manufacturer Saab AB and British aerospace company BAE Systems Plc are other companies in the running.

Lockheed Martin has already announced a manufacturing partnership with Tata for F-16 fighter jets, while Saab has teamed up with Adani to manufacture Gripen millitary jets.

The tender stipulates that 85 percent of the order should be built locally.

In April, Boeing had said it would join hands with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Mahindra Defence Systems to manufacture the F/A-18 Super Hornet in India.

Boeing is also a finalist in the bid to supply the Indian Navy with 57 fighter jets.
