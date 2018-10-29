App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Boeing 737 MAX planes in India have not experienced tech issues: DGCA

Earlier in the day, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Indonesia's Lion Air crashed into the sea shortly after taking-off from the Jakarta.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aviation regulator DGCA on October 29 said no technical issue has been experienced by Boeing 737 MAX planes operating in the country, after an aircraft crashed in Indonesia, with 188 people on board.

Earlier in the day, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Indonesia's Lion Air crashed into the sea shortly after taking-off from the Jakarta.

Jet Airways and SpiceJet are the Indian carriers that fly Boeing 737 MAX. A total of six such planes are in operation in the country.

Since six Boeing 737 MAX planes are being operated by Jet Airways and SpiceJet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in touch with Boeing and Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to know more details about the unfortunate accident, a senior DGCA official said.

related news

According to the official, as on September 2018, Boeing has informed that 219 737 MAX planes have been delivered across the world.

"As far as operation of B 737 MAX with Indian operators is concerned, no technical issue has been experienced by the operators," the official said.

The Lion Air flight -- JT 610 -- was flying from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang when it lost contact with ground control few minutes after take-off and was last tracked crossing the sea, he added.

Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja died in the crash.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.