Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to be brought to Bengaluru on March 20

Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine on February 24 (Image: Reuters)

The body of an Indian student who was killed in war-hit Ukraine earlier this month will be brought to Bengaluru on March 20, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The deceased, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, died on March 1 in the military shelling that was reported in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv. The 21-year-old was a resident of Chalageri village in Karnataka's Haveri district.

"The body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, a final year medical student of Kharkiv Medical University who died in a shelling attack in Ukraine, will arrive at the Bengaluru airport on Sunday, March 20," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.

According to one of his colleagues in Kharkiv, Gyanagoudarm was killed in military shelling after he had gone out to buy essential items from a nearby store.

His death was the first casualty to be reported among Indian students in Ukraine -- who numbered around 18,000 before the start of the conflict. The central government arranged several flights over the past month, and deputed central ministers in neighbouring countries, to ensure their swift evacuation.

In a press briefing on March 17, the MEA said the evacuation process is still underway for those Indian nationals who want to move out of Ukraine.

"Till about three days ago, there were about 50 Indians who were there. Our assessment is that there are 15-20 people who want to leave that country. The others who are there do not want to leave right now. We are providing as much help as possible to them," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Over 22,000 Indians have left Ukraine since the first advisory was issued by the government, in view of the escalating Moscow-Kyiv tensions, officials said. Russia invaded the eastern European country on February 24.