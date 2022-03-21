English
    Body of Indian medical student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

    The mortal remains of a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, arrived at the airport here on Monday.

    Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone.

    Gyanagaudar's family members, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the others present at the airport to receive the body.

    The body was then taken to Gyanagaudar's native place, Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district.

    Stating that it is unfortunate that Gyanagaudar lost his life in the conflict zone, Bommai speaking to reporters said, ''His mother was crying for the body to come. Initially, we were also sceptical about the possibility of bringing the body from the war zone.

    It was a herculean task, which was successfully conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his huge diplomatic strength and image.''

    Thanking the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and officials, for bringing thousands of students back home from Ukraine, he said, ''this (bringing body) was just impossible because most of the time we can't get the bodies of our soldiers from war zones, but here getting a citizen's body that too from a third country, is just a miracle.''

    Gyanagaudar's parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere' after paying their last respects.
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 08:17 am
