Body goes missing from civic hospital in Vashi; probe on

The body of a 29-year-old man from Navi Mumbai has gone missing from a civic hospital in Vashi, police said on Monday.

Senior inspector of the Vashi police station Sanjeev Dhumal said police have received a complaint from relatives of the deceased and also hospital authorities about the body going missing from the mortuary of the NMMC-run hospital.

"We are probing into the complaint," he said.

Details will be available only after the probe is over, Dhumal said.

The body of the 29-year-old was handed over to the NMMC hospital on May 8 to check if he had contracted COVID-19, police officials said.

His relatives were asked to return after four days to take custody of the body, they said.

After four days the hospital called up the relatives and informed them that the deceased was found to be negative for coronavirus and asked them to take the body, the officials said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

However, the body was later found to be missing from the hospital's mortuary, they said.