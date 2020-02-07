Bodo accord to bring new dawn of peace in Assam: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the signing of the Bodo peace accord "a historic moment" which will bring a new opportunity and a new dawn for Assam.

PM Modi was addressing a massive public rally to celebrate the signing of the accord that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled state on February 7.

The Bodo Accord was signed on January 27 by the government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) and a civil society group, ending a three-decade-long insurgency in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), now rechristened as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Speaking at the event, the PM said that now the time was to work together for peace and development of the North- East.

"We will not allow violence to return," he asserted.

He said that the accord will benefit every section of society.

"This accord will not only benefit the Bodo people but other societies as well. According to the Accord, BTC's territorial range has been increased and given more power. It's a win-win situation for everyone," said the PM.

Under the Accord, Rs 1500 crore will be given as a special developmental package to help the Bodos, the prime minister said.

The prime minister also sought to assuage the concerns of people of the region over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Canard is being spread that lakhs of people settlers will come from outside after the enactment of CAA. Nothing of that sort will happen," he said.

"The Bodo accord is a victory for all communities and sections of society. There are no losers," he said.

