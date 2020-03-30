App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bodies of those who died of COVID-19 will be cremated: BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued a circular in this regard.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)
The bodies of all those who died due to coronavirus in Mumbai will be cremated irrespective of the religion of the deceased, the city civic body said on Monday.

According to the circular, the bodies of persons who have died of COVID-19 will be cremated irrespective of their religion.

It also stated that only five persons can attend the funeral of a COVID-19 patient and rituals of touching the body should be avoided.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

