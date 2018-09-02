App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bodies of 14 newborns found in vacant land in south Kolkata

The bodies wrapped in plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bodies of 14 newborns in a various stages of decomposition were found wrapped in plastic bags in a vacant land in Haridebpur area in southern Kolkata during a cleaning programme on Sunday, police said.

The bodies wrapped in plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning it, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Some of the bodies appeared to be in a semi-decomposed state, while a few were fully decomposed, the officer said.

"We have no clue where from they (the bodies) have come. Going by circumstantial evidences, it seems that they were dumped there as the land was lying abandoned," the officer said.

City Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar have reached the spot on receiving information.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 06:23 pm

