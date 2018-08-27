App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Boat capsizes in Arabian Sea; six swim to safety, one missing



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Six fishermen swam to safety while one was missing after their boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Uttan coast here in Maharashtra, police said today.

The mishap took place around 9.30 pm yesterday when the seven fishermen on board the transit boat were on way to a bigger boat anchored in the deep sea, an official at the Uttan police station said.

Amid the high tide, their transit boat overturned off the Uttan coast, located in Bhayandar area of Thane, he said.

While four fishermen swam to safety late last night, two reached the Uttan shore this morning, the official said.

Divers and locals were searching for the missing fisherman, he said.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

