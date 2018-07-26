Boarding pass stamping to make way for e-gate reader soon for domestic flights

In an attempt to make domestic flying completely paperless, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head of airport security, MA Ganapathy, on July 18 has asked the CEOs of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore airports (DIAL, MIAL, and BIAL, respectively), asking them to replace stamping boarding cards for domestic flyers with a smarter solution.

The Mumbai airport administration is learned to have approached both CISF and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for the same.

Passengers will have to scan a barcode on their boarding passes on the e-gate reader, and they will get access after the details are authenticated with the airline’s database. CISF has written to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi airports to conduct a pilot project at the earliest, as per a report by The Times Of India.

Sources suggest that the pilot project is proposed to be carried out at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Terminal 2 for domestic passengers of Air India, Jet Airways, and Vistara.

The pre-embarkation security check (PESC) area will have HD CCTV to capture a clear picture of passengers as well as security personnel frisking them.

Once the bar code scanning system is examined and cleared, the next step will be showing the boarding cards on personal electronic devices like smartphones or tablets. Boarding domestic flights will soon be an entirely paperless journey.