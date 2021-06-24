Board Exam 2021: SC to next hear Andhra Pradesh exam matter on on June 25

The Supreme Court (SC) on June 24 asked Andhra Pradesh to file a detailed affidavit on how it will conduct physical board exams for Class 12 students, including seating plan, staff arrangements and safety precautions amidst COVID-19 second wave.

This matter will be next taken up on June 25. A plea against holding physical Class 11 exams in Kerala state board was also filed. However, SC said that the Kerala High Court can take a decision on this issue.

Andhra Pradesh state government had earlier informed the apex court that it will be holding the Class 12 board exam for 5,25,000 students across the state.

An SC bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said that the state government needs to specify how it will maintain social distancing and minimise infection spread during exams amidst COVID-19.

"Even if there is one fatality, you will be held responsible," said the SC bench to Andhra Pradesh.

Advocate Mahfooz Nazki appearing for the state of Andhra Pradesh said that there will be adequate social distancing and only 15 students will be seated per room.

To this, the SC said that if there are 15 students per room the state would need atleast 35,000 rooms to conduct the exams. It advised the state to look at the international experience and look into the CBSE, ISC assessment scheme where board exam results are being provided based on past performance.

Justice Khanwilkar added that when other boards have cancelled the exams and Andhra Pradesh still wants to hold it, the state has to provide justification on how it will prevent fatalities. He added that without that clarification, SC cannot allow exams to be held.

This matter was taken up in the second week of June 2021 after Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai filed a plea on the matter of Class 12 exams of state boards and the assessment scheme.

On June 17, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court (SC) that it will take into account the students' scores in Classes 10, 11 and 12 to arrive at the final marksheet for Class 12 board exams 2021. The CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared by July 31.

A similar criterion will be adopted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for ISC Class 12 board exams. It will take into account the student's performance in Class X, internal assessment and practical exams.