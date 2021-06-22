Board Exam 2021: SC dismisses petition for review of assessment scheme

Representative image

The Supreme Court (SC) today dismissed the petitions seeking review of the assessment scheme of CBSE for Class 12 board exam. Pleas seeking CBSE compartment exam cancellation were also dismissed.

Justice AM Khanwilkar said that each exam has to be viewed independently and that there cannot be one uniform decision for all. He added that students who were not satisfied with their final marksheet have an option to appear for the board exam when the time is conducive.

SC said that it will uphold the assessment scheme that has been formulated by boards. The SC bench said that these are independent boards and have the right to take decisions regarding exams to he conducted by them.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing on behalf of UP Parents Association said that examinations should be held and that students have sought this relief.

Responding to this, Attorney-General for India KK Venugopal said that students who seek an improvement in their marks would be given an opportunity to appear for examinations.

SC, had on June 21, adjourned a series of petitions related to the CBSE Compartment Exam 2021 and state government board exams to June 22.

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai had filed a plea on the matter of Class 12 exams of state boards and the assessment scheme.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing on behalf of UP Parents Association had said on June 21 that examinations should not be cancelled and that these should be held after the double-masking system is implemented.

SC asked the petitioners to send a copy of their plea to the Attorney-General for India, CBSE and ICSE ahead of the hearing on June 22.

On June 17, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court (SC) that it will take into account the students' scores in Classes 10, 11 and 12 to arrive at the final marksheet for Class 12 board exams 2021. The CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared by July 31.

On the matter of state government board exams, SC said that it will give a decision in the matter related to Kerala Class 11 exam in the next two days.