Board Exam 2021: SC adjourns matter on compartment exams, state exams to June 22

It is likely that a final decision on this matter will be given by the apex court after the hearing on June 22.

The Supreme Court (SC), on June 21, adjourned a series of petitions related to the CBSE Compartment Exam 2021 and state government board exams to June 22.

It is likely that a final decision on this matter will be given by the apex court after the hearing on June 22.

Advocate Abhishek Choudhary who was appearing for compartment students said that physical exams were not feasible right now. He added that there should be an assessment scheme fixed for such students because otherwise one would not be able to take admission in colleges without the Class XII marksheet.

Citing the example of the CLAT exam, he explained that students cannot appear in the counselling unless they have the Class 12 results.

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai filed a plea on the matter of Class 12 exams of state boards and the assessment scheme.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing on behalf of UP Parents Association said that examinations should not be cancelled and that these should be held after the double-masking system is implemented.

SC asked the petitioners to send a copy of their plea to the Attorney-General for India, CBSE and ICSE ahead of the hearing on June 22.

On June 17, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court (SC) that it will take into account the students' scores in Classes 10, 11 and 12 to arrive at the final marksheet for Class 12 board exams 2021. The CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared by July 31.

A similar criterion will be adopted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for ISC Class 12 board exams. It will take into account the student's performance in Class X, internal assessment and practical exams.