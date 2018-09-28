BMW Motorrad launches two new bike models in India, priced up to Rs 14.4 lakh

BMW Motorrad, the premium motorcycle arm of German luxury car maker BMW Group, Friday launched all-new F750 GS and F850 GS models in India, priced between Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 14.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The two models will be available as completely Built-up Units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards, BMW Motorrad India said in a statement.

BMW F750 GS is available in three variants in a price range of Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 13.4 lakh.

Similarly, BMW F850 GS will also come in three variants price between Rs 12.95 lakh and Rs 14.4 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

"Both models feature the powerful 2-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 853 cc," the company added.

The new GS models are have 'Rain' and 'Road' riding modes to address individual rider requirements and are also equipped with ABS and the ASC (automatic stability control) ensuring a high level of safety, it added.