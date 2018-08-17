App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC's latest data on diseases shows slight drop in cases: Report

The figures suggest a slight drop in numbers compared to the same time last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s latest health data has revealed that as of August 15, as many as 415 cases of malaria, 28 cases of leptospirosis and 79 cases of dengue were reported in Mumbai.

These figures suggest a slight drop compared to the numbers same time last year, according to a report by The Hindu.

The report cites civic officials as saying that the figures at the same time last year, were recorded as 1,048 cases of malaria, 39 cases of leptospirosis and 93 cases of dengue.

BMC has also recorded 376 cases of gastroenteritis, 81 cases of hepatitis and three cases of cholera.

According to the report, the data suggests that one person died due to leptospirosis, both in July and August, another person died because of dengue in July, and one in August due to malaria.

The BMC has claimed to have undertaken and implemented awareness campaigns to prevent such cases.

BMC's initiatives include rodent control, pest control, screening of households and offering medical aid to patients, the report suggests.

“The leptospirosis victim who died in July was a 25-year-old man from Kandivli," a civic official told the newspaper, elaborating that the person had contracted the disease after swimming in a local lake.

First Published on Aug 17, 2018 09:58 pm

tags #BMC #India #mumbai #Trending News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.