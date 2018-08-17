BMC's latest data on diseases shows slight drop in cases: Report

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s latest health data has revealed that as of August 15, as many as 415 cases of malaria, 28 cases of leptospirosis and 79 cases of dengue were reported in Mumbai.

These figures suggest a slight drop compared to the numbers same time last year, according to a report by The Hindu.

The report cites civic officials as saying that the figures at the same time last year, were recorded as 1,048 cases of malaria, 39 cases of leptospirosis and 93 cases of dengue.

BMC has also recorded 376 cases of gastroenteritis, 81 cases of hepatitis and three cases of cholera.

According to the report, the data suggests that one person died due to leptospirosis, both in July and August, another person died because of dengue in July, and one in August due to malaria.

The BMC has claimed to have undertaken and implemented awareness campaigns to prevent such cases.

BMC's initiatives include rodent control, pest control, screening of households and offering medical aid to patients, the report suggests.

“The leptospirosis victim who died in July was a 25-year-old man from Kandivli," a civic official told the newspaper, elaborating that the person had contracted the disease after swimming in a local lake.