BMC's Disaster Management Cell attends to nearly 1,000 distress calls everyday

It is a part of the regular protocol for BMC's Disaster Management Cell (DMC) to trouble-shoot in the monsoon season, where they receive approximately 1000 phone calls on any typical day. During heavy rainfalls. the number increases up to 3,000, as per a report in The Times of India.

The 24x7 Disaster Management Cell (DMC) is located on the second floor of the civic headquarters at Fort. The control room consists of a video wall, 30 hunting lines, 50 hotlines to ward offices, police stations, hospitals, and TV screens tuned to news channels. To attend the distress calls, there is a trained staff of 50 executives who are working day in and out over three shifts of 8 hours each.

Ravi Jain, a resident of Sion, dialled the disaster control helpline no “1916” on a day with particularly heavy rainfall in June. The civic staff landed up within minutes to his surprise and relief. The manholes were immediately opened to inspect if plastic or other material was blocking the flow. A wooden plank was found that had stemmed the flow. In within half an hour, the water in the area began to recede.

Mahesh Narvekar, chief officer, BMC Disaster Management Unit, said that it was the July 2005 deluge that changed everything. At that time, it was just a few higher-rung officers who had mobile handsets. It was not easy talking to local staff and large parts of the city were without power. The rumours of a tsunami had triggered a stampede in a slum in Juhu, which killed 8 people. A message that it was a rumour could not be communicated to the public as there was no public address system.

Taking lessons from 26 July incident, today, the disaster cell has a tie-up with all mobile operators to push public safety alerts. Moreover, DMC also has a tie-up with channel operators to broadcast important messages. The cell has waded into social media in this monsoon to beam out updates on high tide timings, weather forecasts and road closures.