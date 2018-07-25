BMC's app MCGM 24x7 fails to even register users' accounts

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had introduced a new government app - MCGM 24x7 - to put a hold on fatal potholes and other civic issues, however, it seems that the app is turning out to be more faulty than the potholes spread across the city.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, trial tests were run on the app to review its performance and response. However, the results were highly disappointing as it was extremely frustrating to first register on the app and to file a complaint was an almost impossible task. In order to make a complaint about any civic issues in the city, a user first need to download the app which is available for free on Google Play store, register on the app and then one can file a complaint.

Several unsuccessful attempts were reportedly made to register a complaint about potholes outside Khar Railway Station, Bandra Railway Station and Andheri regional transport office. While registering on the app, several users received a message saying, "No data received from the server." On trying the tollfree number provided by BMC, a grievance was registered for the complaint. However, a little investigation revealed that the same number was already allotted to another complaint from Kandivali’s Thakur Village. On one occasion, the helpline service person replied that the complainant will soon receive a grievance number by SMS, which again was never received.

When asked for a response, Vijay Singhal, the Additional Municipal Commissioner (roads) said, "We will review the app and if there are any technical glitches, we will get them resolved. I have already asked the IT Department to upgrade all our software portals. We will make sure that citizens have a seamless use of the application." Talking about the huge number of complaints received by the BMC, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade claimed, "[We are receiving] several complaints throughout the day via the app. Now that you have brought such an issue to my notice, we will ask the IT and the engineering departments to look into it."