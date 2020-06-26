App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMC sets deadline for hospitals to inform about earlier deaths

The commissioner held a meeting with hospital deans, medical experts and senior health department officials through video conference, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

PTI

Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday directed all the hospitals in the city to report deaths due to COVID-19 within 48 hours, and set a deadline of June 29 for reporting earlier fatalities.

As of Thursday, the tally of coronavirus cases in the city was 70,990 and death toll had reached 4,060.

Chahal warned of stringent action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, if hospitals failed to comply, the BMC said.

