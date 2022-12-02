BMC resurfaces roads, illuminates government buildings ahead of G20 delegation visit: Report

The Brihanmubai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a lot of developmental plans relating to the cleanliness spaces, ahead of the visit by G20 delegates to the city from December 12 to December 15. These plans include illuminating and resurfacing roads in multiple areas of the city, reported the Indian Express.

A minimum of 200 international delegates are expected to pay a visit to the city as a part of the meeting which is scheduled to be held across India after it took charge of the G20 presidency on December 1.

The G20 presidency is a global summit taking place that includes the participation of major globally renowned economies coming together to address primary issues such as climate change, counter terrorism, financial stability, sustainable development and more.

Talking about the meeting, a diplomatic source by News18 said, “Acknowledging that in recent times there has been a resurgence of terrorist activities, both in range and diversity, as well as geographical space, and that the existing and emerging threats call for a renewed collective approach to terrorism, the high-level briefing will provide an opportunity for members of the Security Council to build on the recent deliberations of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in Mumbai and Delhi.

Building further on the Delhi Declaration adopted during the special meeting of the CTC in India, it will allow them to share their and arrive at key principles of the global community’s collective fight against terrorism."

The administration of BMC has ordered the local ward offices to carry out the day to day maintenance of public service spaces within the vicinity of those very areas, as confirmed by Iqbal Singh, BMC Commissioner and the state-appointed administrator with the Indian Express.

“The BMC will be carrying out sweeping of roads round-the-clock from this week till the last day of the meeting. Besides, all debris from the roadsides will be removed and the footpaths will be cleared of hawkers and encroachments. The garden department at the ward levels have also been instructed to carry out regular trimming of the trees and to remove unwanted vegetation from the footpaths and public spaces,” a civic official said. Currently, the G20 by India’s presidency is taking place through University Connect involving 75 universities. It is also conducting special sessions on g20 in schools along with releasing of special video clips about G20, dissemination of special G20 messages to the public as well.

Moneycontrol News

