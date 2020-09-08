172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bmc-posts-notice-on-illegal-construction-at-kanganas-bungalow-5811781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMC posts notice on illegal construction at Kangana's bungalow

A BMC team went to the Pali Hill bungalow of the actor in suburban Bandra and posted the notice there as nobody was present to receive the notice, a civic official told PTI.

PTI
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Tuesday posted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here, pointing out many alterations undertaken there without the civic body's approval.

The notice pointed out over a dozen alterations in the bungalow, like a "toilet being converted into office cabin" and "new toilets being constructed along side the staircase", the official said.

Close

The BMC has asked Kangana to respond within 24 hours to let the civic body know if she had any approvals for the work, he said.

Kangana had on Monday taken to Twitter to share videos of at her office premises here and expressed apprehension that the BMC may demolish the property.

However, the civic body had said the visit by its officals was part of a regular exercise undertaken to keep a tab on illegal constructions in Bandra.

Kangana's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her.

Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the actor had said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

