you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMC panel clears 69 civic contracts worth Rs 500 cr in 1 hour

These contracts related to various works to be undertaken by the country's richest civic body and budget allocated to them, civic officials said.

A key committee of the Shiv Sena- ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday cleared 69 civic contracts worth over Rs 500 crore in an hour.

These contracts related to various works to be undertaken by the country's richest civic body and budget allocated to them, civic officials said.

The standing committee of the civic body, which comprises elected representatives and is mandated to take decisions on financial issues, cleared these contracts ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha poll schedule, which will immediately bring in force the model code of conduct.

The poll code bars authorities from taking any major decisions which may be seen as influencing voters.

"In the normal year, when we do not have to face code of conduct, we thoroughly discuss budget proposals and then pass them considering their pros and cons.

"But this time we were running short of time as the code of conduct may come into force any day," said a senior Shiv Sena corporator.

"Had the standing committee gone by order, then we would have to hold these proposals (worth Rs 500 crore) till the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.

"By September, the code of conduct for Assembly elections (in Maharashtra) will come into force. So, it was necessary to pass the budget now or we would have to wait for October or November," he said.

"This would have resulted in delay in various works being undertaken by the civic body in various areas by almost one year," the Sena leader explained.

According to a BMC spokesperson, major works related to the appointment of a consultant for Bhandup sewerage treatment plant, cleaning of drains ahead of monsoon, repair of roads and municipal schools, procurement of bed linen for BMC hospitals were cleared by the committee members.

The standing committee meeting began at 2.30 pm and by 3.15 pm, most of the proposals were approved," an official, who was privy to the development, said.

"Its not something like that proposals were cleared in the blink of an eye. They were tabled by the administration only after thorough scrutiny.

All (proposals) are for the betterment of people and all parties supported them also," the official said.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 09:35 pm

tags #BMC #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

