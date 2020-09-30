BMC orders 72,000 Remdisevir injections

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on September 30 that it has ordered 72,000 vials of the Remdisevir injection for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients.

The city witnessed a single-day highest spike of 2,654 coronavirus cases during the day.

It has received the first batch of 10,000 vials which were distributed to various hospitals and jumbo (large-scale) COVID-19 treatment facilities in the city, the BMC said in a release.

The highest 1,700 vials were handed over to the Director of Medical Education and major hospitals, 1,200 vials to Seven Hills Hospital and 800 vials each to KEM, Sion and Nair hospitals in the city, it said in a release.

The civic body also said it decided to buy the Remdisevir injection considering its effectiveness.

Mumbai is one of the worst-hit COVID-19 hotspots in the country with over 2.05 lakh cases and 8,900 deaths recorded so far.